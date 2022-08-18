r.kelly’s-sex-trafficking-trial:-the-charges,-the-verdict,-&-the-30-years-sentence

Update (8/18/22 4:15 p.m. EST): An alleged victim of R. Kelly, whose name has remained protected but who TMZ reported as his “former goddaughter”, testified in court on Aug. 18 that she had sex with the rapper “innumerable times” as a minor. The woman, 37, who goes by Jane for anonymity, said sexual relations between her and R. Kelly began when she was 14 years old when he fondled her breasts. The sexual advances developed over time, and she had sexual intercourse with him when she was 15.

Per TMZ, Jane had asked R. Kelly to be her godfather when she was 13 years old, and the sexual relations began shortly after. When asked why she did not refuse R. Kelly’s advances, she admitted she had a hard time saying, “No”, to someone who was supposed to be a trusted figure of authority to her. Eventually, the sexual relationship began to feel routine, and she stopped questioning it.

She also testified that she and R. Kelly would sleep with other girls her age at the same time.

Update (7/12/22 9:57 a.m. EST): R. Kelly’slawyer filed a formal appeal notice in court on Monday, July 12, according to ABC News. The notice revealed that the singer planned on challenging the verdict of his trial, which found him guilty of sex trafficking. He was subsequently sentenced to 30 years in prison. The details of what Kelly’s attorney intends to challenge have not been made public yet.

Original: R. Kelly, 55, was found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering charges, and will now spend three decades in prison — a sentence that is likely to mean that he will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

