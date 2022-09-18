queen-elizabeth-pays-tribute-to-father-king-george-in-portrait-released-ahead-of-funeral

View gallery

Image Credit: Andrew Matthews/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

A new portrait of Queen Elizabeth‘s has been released one day before her state funeral — and the 96-year-old paid a loving tribute to her late father King George VI. She wore a set of stunning aquamarine and diamond brooches gifted on her 18th birthday in April 1944 by her father in the image, shared by Buckingham Palace on Sunday, Sept. 18. The longest reigning monarch in British history sported her signature smile in the image, which was taken in May 2022 just after her 96th birthday at Windsor Castle. The image was taken to commemorate her Platinum Jubilee.

“Ahead of Her Majesty The Queen’s Funeral, a new photograph has been released,” a caption by the official Royal Family Instagram account read. “It was taken this year to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, as she became the first British Monarch to reach this milestone. Tomorrow, millions will come together to commemorate her remarkable life.”

Queen Elizabeth is seen earlier this year in a yellow ensemble. (Andrew Matthews/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

The duo of brooches are in an art deco design, and the creation of French luxury jeweler Boucheron. The exquisite pieces include stones cut in round, oval and baguette shapes, reflecting light in a unique way. She was seen wearing the sentimental accessories many times over the years, including for a series of another set of images released in Feb. 2022 to mark her 70 years on the throne. Her father — who was affectionally called Bertie by his family and close friends — passed away at the age of 56 in Feb.

» Read Full Article