queen-elizabeth-ii-is-all-smiles-in-new-portrait-released-before-her-funeral

What Will Happen to Queen Elizabeth II’s Beloved Corgis?

A royal smile.

On Sept. 18, the eve of Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral, an unseen portrait of the late monarch was released by Buckingham Palace.

In the photo, the queen is dressed in a light blue dress, with her hair perfectly curled, as she smiles brightly for the camera. She is pictured wearing her favorite three-strand pearl necklace, pearl earrings and her aquamarine and diamond clip brooches which were an 18th birthday present from her father King George VI in 1944.

According to the palace, the portrait was taken earlier this year to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, as she became the first British monarch to reach the milestone.

Queen Elizabeth passed away at the age of 96 on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle, her vacation home in Scotland.

After lying in state at Westminster Hall, where mourners reportedly waited for miles to pay their respects, the queen’s funeral is scheduled to take place Sept. 19 at 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT. The day will be a national bank holiday for the residents of the United Kingdom.

According to the palace, the coffin carrying the queen’s body will be taken in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, the site of her 1953 coronation and her 1947 wedding to Prince Philip. After the service, the coffin will travel in Procession to Wellington Arch, after which it will travel to Windsor Castle—the queen’s home for the past two years.

Once the coffin reaches Windsor, the State Hearse will travel in Procession to St.

» Read Full Article