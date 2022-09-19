Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Queen Camilla Honors Queen Elizabeth 1 Day Before Funeral: ‘Her Smile Was Unforgettable’

September 18, 2022
A portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II hangs outside the British embassy in Paris, France, 08 September 2022. According to a Buckingham Palace statement on 08 September 2022, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, upon advise of her doctors concerned for the health of the 96-year-old monarch. Queen Elizabeth reported to be under medical supervision, Paris, France - 08 Sep 2022

Editorial use only. MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT /NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by ANDY BAILEY/UK PARLIAMENT/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13400508e) A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden attending the Lying-in-State of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain, 18 September 2022. The queen's lying in state will last for four days, ending on the morning of the state funeral on the 19 September. Queen Elizabeth's body lies in state at Westminster Hall in London, United Kingdom - 18 Sep 2022

President Joe Biden signs a book of condolence at Lancaster House in London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, as first lady Jill Biden looks on Royals Biden, London, United Kingdom - 18 Sep 2022

Image Credit: ANL/Shutterstock

Queen Camilla appeared in a televised tribute for her late mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth just a day before her funeral. The newly named Queen Consort, 75, and wife of as King Charles III, 73, opened up about some of her most fond memories of the late reigning monarch, including her signature smile. “She’s got those wonderful blue eyes that when she smiles, you know, they light up her whole face. I’ll always remember that smile, you know, that smile is unforgettable,” Camilla in the pre-taped segment that aired via the BBC on Sunday, Sept. 18.

“She’s got those wonderful blue eyes that when she smiles, they light up her whole face. I’ll always remember that smile, you know, that smile is unforgettable.”

– Her Majesty The Queen Consort pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen: pic.twitter.com/Txlzr6NGHG

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 18, 2022

“She has been part of our lives forever — I’m 75 and I can’t remember anybody except the Queen being there,” Camilla remarked, reflecting on Elizabeth’s trail blazing role as a female leader back in the 1950s when she was just in her mid-twenties. “It must have been so difficult for her being the solitary woman — there weren’t women Prime Ministers or Presidents. She was the only one, so I think she carved her own role.” Elizabeth is the longest reigning monarch in British history, marking 70 years on the throne in 2022.

Camilla also remembered Queen Elizabeth’s annual trip to Scotland,

