queen-camilla-honors-queen-elizabeth-1-day-before-funeral:-‘her-smile-was-unforgettable’

Image Credit: ANL/Shutterstock

Queen Camilla appeared in a televised tribute for her late mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth just a day before her funeral. The newly named Queen Consort, 75, and wife of as King Charles III, 73, opened up about some of her most fond memories of the late reigning monarch, including her signature smile. “She’s got those wonderful blue eyes that when she smiles, you know, they light up her whole face. I’ll always remember that smile, you know, that smile is unforgettable,” Camilla in the pre-taped segment that aired via the BBC on Sunday, Sept. 18.

– Her Majesty The Queen Consort pays tribute to Her Majesty The Queen: pic.twitter.com/Txlzr6NGHG

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 18, 2022

“She has been part of our lives forever — I’m 75 and I can’t remember anybody except the Queen being there,” Camilla remarked, reflecting on Elizabeth’s trail blazing role as a female leader back in the 1950s when she was just in her mid-twenties. “It must have been so difficult for her being the solitary woman — there weren’t women Prime Ministers or Presidents. She was the only one, so I think she carved her own role.” Elizabeth is the longest reigning monarch in British history, marking 70 years on the throne in 2022.

Camilla also remembered Queen Elizabeth’s annual trip to Scotland,

