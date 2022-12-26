proof-kim-kardashian-and-her-4-kids-were-shining-bright-this-christmas

North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows

Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season.

As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star’s latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).

For the festive occasion, the SKIMS founder wore a full-length one-shoulder glittered gown, while eldest daughter North rocked a shimmering two-piece suit. But the coordination didn’t stop there, with Chicago sporting a shimmering dress to match.

And if you’re wondering about Saint and Psalm’s outfits, Kim’s two sons also coordinated by rocking cool-toned colors, with Saint wearing an all-black Prada ensemble and Psalm donning an all-gray set.

But it’s worth noting that Kim’s four children weren’t the only Kardashian kids featured in the cute snaps, since their cousin Dream Kardashian was also seen striking a pose.

Looking for more stars celebrating the holidays? Keep reading to see even more celebs…

