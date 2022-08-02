proof-joe-goldberg-is-back-on-his-bulls–t-in-you-season-4

Happy Birthday Penn Badgley!: Live From E! Rewind

Joe Goldberg cannot be stopped.

Paparazzi photographed Penn Badgley and co-star Charlotte Ritchie filming the upcoming season of You in London on Aug. 1. In a photo, Penn is wearing a white button-up and black slacks, while Charlotte wears his black suit jacket over a bright red dress. What’s more, the pair lock lips as cameras roll.

It seems that Joe has set his sights on another unsuspecting woman in the upcoming episodes, even though he vowed to find Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) in Paris at the end of season three. The serial killer even got rid of his wife Love (Victoria Pedretti), and faked his death so he could flee the country to pursue the librarian.

But alas, it seems the serial killer changed his mind and took off to England instead, where he will meet Kate (Charlotte) and her privileged group of friends, including Adam, played by White Lotus alum Lukas Gage.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to season four. Keep reading to learn everything Penn and others have said about the new season…

Instagram

The Start of Production

In November, the You writers’ room teased that production on season four had begun.

“Welcome to the season 4 writers’ room, now officially open for business,” the post said.

JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX © 2021

A Murderer In Paris

In a surprise twist, the season three finale found Joe in a Parisian café chasing after Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).

While sipping an espresso, Joe fantasized about running into her in the City of Love.

» Read Full Article