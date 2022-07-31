Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Princess Charlotte, 7, Is So Cute Wishing The Women’s Soccer Team ‘Good Luck’: Watch

July 31, 2022
princess-charlotte,-7,-is-so-cute-wishing-the-women’s-soccer-team-‘good-luck’:-watch
Written by
0

View gallery

Princess CharlotteThe wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Carriage Procession, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 12 Oct 2018

Princess Charlotte at St Mary Magdalene Church Christmas Day church service, Sandringham, Norfolk, UK - 25 Dec 2019 Wearing Amaia

NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use including, for example, calendars, books and supplements) Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (10402217a) Prince George and Princess Charlotte Princess Charlotte's first day at school, Thomas's Battersea, London, UK - 05 Sep 2019 This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that you will make no charge for the supply, release or publication of it and that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. Not for used after 31st December, 2019. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. All other requests for use should be directed in writing to the Press Office at Kensington Palace. Handout photo released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge of Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace shortly before they left for Thomas's Battersea for her first day at the school.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Princess Charlotte, 7, was one of many people to encourage England’s women’s soccer team, the Lionesses, encouragement ahead of the 2022 Euro 2022 final on July 31. The adorable daughter of Prince William, 40, was sitting with her dad, who is scheduled to attend the final in person, as they wished the team luck, in a new video that was posted to the official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge‘s Twitter account. “Good luck, I hope you win! Bye,” she said while waving at the camera.

Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we’re all cheering for you! pic.twitter.com/ATsLg6QHIF

— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 31, 2022

Just before her, William also wished them well. “We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck tonight,” he said. “You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we’re rooting for you all the way.”

In the clip, the Duke is wearing a blue button-down top while Charlotte wore a navy blue short-sleeved top with white patterns on it. She had her long hair straight and down and they both appeared to be outside in front of some tree shrubs. “Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we’re all cheering for you!” the caption for the video read.

Prince William, Princess CharlottePrince William and Princess Charlotte during a previous outing when she was a bit younger. (Shutterstock)

Charlotte’s latest interaction with the public is a memorable one, but she’s not the only one in her family who often makes headlines.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

watch-macklemore-get-grilled-by-his-6-year-old-daughter,-who-prefers-taylor-swift-and-adele

Watch Macklemore Get Grilled by His 6-Year-Old Daughter, Who Prefers Taylor Swift and Adele

October 26, 2021
emma-corrin:-5-things-to-know-about-the-gorgeous-actress-playing-princess-diana-in-‘the-crown’

Emma Corrin: 5 Things To Know About The Gorgeous Actress Playing Princess Diana In ‘The Crown’

November 15, 2020
elon-musk-not-testifying-in-amber-heard-case:-look-back-at-their-dating-history

Elon Musk Not Testifying in Amber Heard Case: Look Back at Their Dating History

April 27, 2022