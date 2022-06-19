Menu
Prince William Sits With Louis, Charlotte, & George In Pre Father’s Day Pic

June 18, 2022
Prince William and his three cute kids seem to be closer than ever right before this Father’s Day! On June 18, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted a heartwarming snapshot on their official Instagram account of William and his three children posing together outdoors.

In the adorable photo, which can be found here, the four are seen with giant grins on their faces while looking directly into the camera in front of a scenic mountain background. Louis, 4, sat on his father’s shoulders, while William had his arm around George, 8, and Charlotte, 7, on either side. “Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!” the caption affectionately read.

The picture comes shortly after Queen Elizabeth‘s successful Platinum Jubilee, where England celebrated her record breaking 75 year reign. At the closing event concert, little George was seen mouthing along to Rod Stewart‘s cover of “Sweet Caroline.”

Although that moment was full of sweetness, not everything has been going swimmingly within the Royal Family. Tensions occurred when Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California. They then dropped a bomb in a tell all interview with Oprah, citing mistreatment from the family and from the media due to Meghan’s race.

While Harry and Meghan reunited with Queen Elizabeth,

