Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Prince Harry Dresses As Spider-Man For Cute Charity Video: Watch

December 3, 2022
prince-harry-dresses-as-spider-man-for-cute-charity-video:-watch
Written by
0

View gallery

Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is suppliedMandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c)This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle.The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.

Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry Dusseldorf Invictus Games One Year to Go event, Germany - 06 Sep 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, . The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were at the UN to mark the observance of Nelson Mandela International Day UN Nelson Mandela Day, United Nations - 18 Jul 2022

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Prince Harry continued his favorite tradition of helping humanity when he dressed up as a superhero to support the Scotty’s Little Soldiers charity during their Christmas party. The handsome Duke of Sussex donned a Spider-Man costume to spread some holiday cheer for the children who lost parents in the British Armed Forces. “Christmas is a time when we miss our loved ones really, really badly. And that’s okay,” he said in his video message posted to YouTube on Dec. 3.

“But, at the same time, it can be possible to feel guilty for having fun without our parents,” he continued. “But I’m here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun, okay? So don’t feel guilty. You’re allowed to have the best time ever, especially with the Scotty’s Little Soldiers community. So go out there, have the best time, and Merry Christmas.”

Prince Harry took on the role of the Marvel webslinger as part of the holiday party’s theme, where the children were told there were “villains” trying to ruin the shindig and it was up to them to stop the evil plan.  “Use your teamwork, your brains, and your brawn and you do exactly that,” Harry instructed the kids. “Find them, and don’t let them ruin Christmas.”

Meanwhile, the first trailer for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s new Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, dropped on Thursday. The gorgeous teaser is filled with a collection of never-before-seen photos of the pair, including several of them sharing kisses.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

'little-women:-la'-star-christy-mcginity-saves-friends'-wedding

'Little Women: LA' Star Christy McGinity Saves Friends' Wedding

September 28, 2020

5 Celebrities and The Meaning Of Their Tattoos

March 11, 2015
pregnant-sophie-turner-&-joe-jonas-take-daughter-willa,-1,-to-outdoor-food-market:-photos

Pregnant Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Take Daughter Willa, 1, To Outdoor Food Market: Photos

April 23, 2022