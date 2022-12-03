prince-harry-dresses-as-spider-man-for-cute-charity-video:-watch

View gallery

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Prince Harry continued his favorite tradition of helping humanity when he dressed up as a superhero to support the Scotty’s Little Soldiers charity during their Christmas party. The handsome Duke of Sussex donned a Spider-Man costume to spread some holiday cheer for the children who lost parents in the British Armed Forces. “Christmas is a time when we miss our loved ones really, really badly. And that’s okay,” he said in his video message posted to YouTube on Dec. 3.

“But, at the same time, it can be possible to feel guilty for having fun without our parents,” he continued. “But I’m here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun, okay? So don’t feel guilty. You’re allowed to have the best time ever, especially with the Scotty’s Little Soldiers community. So go out there, have the best time, and Merry Christmas.”

Prince Harry took on the role of the Marvel webslinger as part of the holiday party’s theme, where the children were told there were “villains” trying to ruin the shindig and it was up to them to stop the evil plan. “Use your teamwork, your brains, and your brawn and you do exactly that,” Harry instructed the kids. “Find them, and don’t let them ruin Christmas.”

Meanwhile, the first trailer for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s new Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, dropped on Thursday. The gorgeous teaser is filled with a collection of never-before-seen photos of the pair, including several of them sharing kisses.

» Read Full Article