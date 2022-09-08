Menu
Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

September 8, 2022
A portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II hangs outside the British embassy in Paris, France, 08 September 2022. According to a Buckingham Palace statement on 08 September 2022, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, upon advise of her doctors concerned for the health of the 96-year-old monarch. Queen Elizabeth reported to be under medical supervision, Paris, France - 08 Sep 2022

Prince Harry arrives at Balmoral shortly after his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II passed away. Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96, Scotland, UK - 08 Sep 2022

Prince Harry arrives at Balmoral shortly after his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II passed away. Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96, Scotland, UK - 08 Sep 2022

Image Credit: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.

Prince HarryPrince Harry in Scotland on September 8 (Photo: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)

Harry flew to Scotland to be with The Queen, who passed away on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96. It’s unclear if Harry got to see his grandmother before she died. Harry’s brother Prince William, his father King Charles, and his uncles Prince Edward and Prince Andrew also traveled to Balmoral Castle. It doesn’t seem like Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, 41, went with him to Scotland.

Prince HarryPrince Harry arrives in Scotland after his grandmother Queen Elizabeth dies (Photo: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)

The Royal Family confirmed in a statement on Sept. 8 that the Queen “died peacefully” at Balmoral Castle. The statement also said that Charles, who instantly becomes King following his mother’s death, and Camilla Parker Bowles, who will be named the Queen Consort, “will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Prior to Queen Elizabeth’s death, Buckingham Palace released a statement, revealing that she was facing some health troubles. “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the palace said in a statement.

