Prince Harry Admits He Was ‘Devastated’ Over Meghan Markle Having Suicidal Thoughts

December 15, 2022
Image Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle has been open about the fact that she had suicidal thoughts while pregnant with her first child, Archie, now 3, following the onslaught of media criticism. In the fourth episode of the Harry & Meghan docuseries, Prince Harry reveals how he reacted to finding out this heartbreaking information about his wife.

“I was devastated. I knew that she was struggling. We were both struggling. But I never thought that it would get to that stage,” Prince Harry says. “And the fact that it got to that stage, I felt angry and ashamed. I didn’t deal with it particularly well. I dealt with it as institutional Harry, as opposed to husband Harry. And what took over my feelings was my royal role. I had been trained to worry more about what are people gonna think if we don’t go to this event. We’re gonna be late. And looking back on it now, I hate myself for it. What she needed from me was so much more than I was able to give.”

Prince HarryPrince Harry and Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, recalls the moment she found out how much her daughter was struggling. “I remember her telling me that. That she wanted to take her own life,” Doria says. “And that really broke my heart because I knew… Well, I knew that it was bad. But to just constantly be picked at by these vultures, just picking away at her spirit. That she would actually think of not wanting to be here.

