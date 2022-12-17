Menu
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Still Have ‘Hope’ For ‘Healing’ With Royal Family (Exclusive)

December 16, 2022
Prince Harry, 38, and his wife, Meghan Markle, 41, have sent shockwaves globally with their tell-all documentary series Harry & Meghan, which premiered on Netflix on Dec. 8. Now, a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that they have “hope” to heal their relationships with the royal family. “They want everyone, including Harry’s family, to understand why they did what they did,” the insider shared. “This is about shining a light on how the institution operates and why it needs to change, that is where their focus has always been. The hope is that this message will get through and eventually lead to healing with the whole family, including William.”

They also emphasized that the documentary is not a malicious “attack” on anyone. “It’s not meant as an attack on William, or the rest of the family,” the pal added. The Duke of Sussex opened up about the “wedge” that was driven between him and his older brother during the second part of the documentary series which premiered on Thursday. When Harry recalled the events that transpired inside Sandringham House on Jan. 13, 2020, he revealed that William raised his voice at him.

“It became very clear very quickly that goal was not up for discussion or debate,” he said regarding him and Meghan’s negotiations with the royal family. “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me,

