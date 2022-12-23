pregnant-heather-rae-el-moussa-put-on-bed-rest-for-sciatica-pain

Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Sweet Ultrasound of Baby Boy

Heather Rae El Moussa is taking it easy.

The Selling Sunset star, who is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa, gave an update on her pregnancy journey amid dealing with some discomfort.

“I just left the doctor just for a little checkup,” she explained on her Dec. 22 Instagram Story. “Everything’s good with baby. I am not doing very good. The sciatica pain is just unbearable, worse than before, so she wants me resting, laying down.”

The real estate agent paired the clip with the words “bed rest for now,” which isn’t an easy order for Heather. She continued her Story by sharing that staying put is “hard,” but her priorities are focused on her little one.

“Obviously, most important thing is feeling better, taking care of the baby,” she said, adding of her upcoming delivery date, “Getting close but there’s still some time, so I have to do what’s best.”

Aside from resting up, the 35-year-old explained she is continuing physical therapy and trying acupuncture. Reflecting on the pain level, she noted, “I definitely cannot feel this for the rest of the pregnancy.”

Heather isn’t just soaking up different ways to alleviate her pain, but also taking in support from loved ones. On Dec. 23, she shared a snap of her 7-year-old stepson Brayden—who Tarek shares alongside 12-year-old daughter Taylor with ex-wife Christina Haack—keeping her company.

“He just lights up my day,” Heather wrote on her Story next to a pic of Brayden lying on her bed. “Comes in my room to check on me to make sure I am feeling OK.”

This sweet gesture is not the first time Brayden has been by Heather’s side to offer comfort.

