blake-lively-slams-paparazzi-while-sharing-candid-pregnancy-pictures

Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds

Hey Upper East Siders, did you hear the news? Queen B (Blake Lively, that is) is expecting her fourth baby!

The Gossip Girl alum debuted her baby bump during an appearance at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Sept. 15. Two days later, Blake took to Instagram to address her pregnancy on her own terms and slam the invasive paparazzi who follow her.

“Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone,” she wrote on Sept. 17, along with a slideshow of photos which showcased her growing baby bump. “You freak me and my kids out.”

She also took the opportunity to thank her fans for “continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children.”

“You have all the power against them,” she continued. “And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy.’ You all make all the difference.”

Blake’s bold social media post marks the first time she explicitly spoke about expecting another child. At the Forbes event, the A Simple Favor star made a sly cheek-in-tongue comment alluding to her growing family, saying, “I just like to create. Whether that’s baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating.”

The actress is currently a mom to daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 3, with husband Ryan Reynolds.

Blake also spoke candidly about how she hopes to inspire her kids as a working mom at the event.

» Read Full Article