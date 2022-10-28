pregnant-behati-prinsloo-shares-look-at-daughter’s-halloween-costume

One of Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine’s daughters is serving a mysterious and spooky look this Halloween. Scroll down to see the pic below.

Cue the snapping, Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine’s daughter is channeling her inner Wednesday Addams.

The pregnant model shared a video to her Instagram Stories Oct. 27 giving a brief glimpse of one of her and the Maroon 5 frontman’s daughters dressed as the iconic Addams Family’s character. In the short clip, the young Wednesday Addams is seen reaching down to pick up a rogue hand—a.k.a. the Levine family’s own Thing T. Thing—that has rolled down the stairs. Creepy and kooky indeed!

This isn’t the first time the 34-year-old—who shares daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4, and is expecting a third child with the singer—has given followers a rare look into her home life during spooky season, as a week ago she shared a pic of one of her daughters in a black bat costume donning a matching skirt and wings, with her back to the camera.

And Behati is also getting into the spirit, sharing a snap of herself posing in her closet Oct. 26 dressed in a red and green stripped sweater, a white mask and white shoes with red blood spatter. She captioned the Instagram Story, “The love child of Freddy, Jason and Grim.”

The Victoria’s Secret angel’s festive photos comes a month after Adam’s DM cheating scandal.

In a pair of TikToks, Instagram model Sumner Stroh alleged that she had a romantic relationship with the “Moves Like Jagger” singer.

