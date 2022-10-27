phoneboy-want-to-see-‘michael-myers-on-a-jetski’-while-picking-songs-for-‘the-sound-of-halloween’

View gallery

Image Credit: Walter Orellana

Boo! It’s Halloween! Throughout October, HollywoodLife is running The Sound Of Halloween, where some of your favorite fiends of music, movies, television, and pop culture pick songs that should be on your Halloween 2022 playlist. As we enjoy the last full week before Halloween, we’re doubling your joy by adding a full-size treat of TSOH. Today, it’s a double bill of awesomeness as Phoneboy drops by, ahead of their tour.

While the members of Phoneboy –James Fusco, Ricky Dana, and Wyn Barnum – don’t sport devilocks or psychobilly quiffs or dress like they’re going to play 45 Grave’s Sleep In Safety backward in a cemetery at midnight, don’t underestimate their horror credits. The band just released their single “Runaway,” and they tell HollywoodLife that they have “a sweet and spooky music video planned for it.” That video arrived and yes, it’s quite spooky.

Plus, when asked what they think should be the most popular costume of Halloween 2022, James and Ricky said that it should be Art The Clown from the Terrifier franchise.“One of the best modern slasher villains and some of the best modern slasher movies,” said James, who also gave love to the OG himself: Michael Myers. When asked what movie they’d make if given an unlimited budget and access to any intellectual property out there, James said, “We’re making another Halloween movie. I don’t care that everybody is tired of them, I need to see Michael Myers on a jetski before it’s all over.”

Whether or not John Carpenter scores Halloween Spring Break or not remains to be seen (spoiler: he probably would).

