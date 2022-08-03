philosophy-pore-extractor-clay-mask:-shop-this-$95-discount-before-it-sells-out

Getty Images

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Having clear skin is no easy task. If you’ve tried all the at-home beauty treatments, innovative tools, TikTok trends, and good old-fashioned pore strips, you probably feel like you’ve exhausted all options in your skincare journey. We’ve all been there, unfortunately. It’s an endless cycle of buying new products, trying them out, and hoping for some sort of fix-all skincare solution. Of course, skincare products work differently for each individual, which is why it’s smart to look for sales and deals before you try new products.

If blackheads are your major concern, you should check out the Philosophy Pore Extractor Clay Mask. This product exfoliates, refreshes, and removes excess oil from the skin, according to the brand, especially in the ever-dreaded T-zone area. This mask is formulated with white clay, salicylic acid, and exfoliants. Right now, you can get two super-sized versions of this product for just $49 from QVC. If you purchased them individually, it would cost $144. That’s a major discount! Keep on reading to learn more about this product, why shoppers love it, and to shop this unbelievable deal.

Philosophy Super-Size Pore Extractor Duo With Gift Tags

Massage this onto clean, dry skin, concentrating on oil areas, specifically the T-zone. Leave it on your skin for five to ten minutes or until the clay is completely dry.

» Read Full Article