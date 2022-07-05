Aja Koska/Getty Images

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Your skin has different needs on different days. Some days it’s irritated. Other days your skin needs hydration. Sometimes, your skin can look a bit dull. Having a variety of skincare masks in your arsenal is the best way to be prepared for whatever kind of skin day you may have. Thankfully, shopping for skincare solutions does not have to be expensive. There’s a great deal on Peter Thomas Roth masks that you cannot miss.

Get $110 worth of Peter Thomas Roth skincare masks for just $39 from QVC. This bundle includes the Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask, 24K Gold Mask, and the Rose Stem Cell Mask. If you’re looking for solutions for anti-aging, hydration, dull skin, and irritation, this kit has everything you need for a multi-pronged approach to your skincare.

This is one of those can’t-miss deals on game-changing products that you will use all the time.

Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber, 24k Gold, and Rose Mask 3-Piece Kit

This Peter Thomas Roth mask set includes three masks:

Rose Gel Mask- This mask helps soothe and calm irritated skin, promote skin suppleness, and reduce the appearance of the signs of aging, according to the brand. Cucumber Gel Mask- Use this hydrate, soothe and refresh your skin, per the brand. 24K Gold Mask- Deliver intense moisture an opulent glow,

» Read Full Article