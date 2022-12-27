Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Pete Davidson Takes Sister Casey To Basketball Game On Xmas Amid Emily Ratajkowski Split Rumors

December 26, 2022
pete-davidson-takes-sister-casey-to-basketball-game-on-xmas-amid-emily-ratajkowski-split-rumors
Written by
0

View gallery

Pete Davidson Dave Chappelle in concert, New York, USA - 12 Aug 2017

Chase Sui Wonders, Pete Davidson Toronto Maple Leafs v New York Rangers, NHL match, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - 15 Dec 2022

Chase Sui Wonders, Pete Davidson Toronto Maple Leafs v New York Rangers, NHL match, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - 15 Dec 2022

Image Credit: Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Pete Davidson isn’t wasting time feeling bad after rumors that he’s already split from Emily Ratajkowski, 31. The Saturday Night Live alum, 29, made the very best of the holidays by hanging out courtside with his sister Casey Davidson, 25, on Christmas at Madison Square Garden. In pics, Pete was his usual, casual self for the Knicks game in a black hoodie, graphic tee, and jeans paired with black sneakers. He also wore a wide smile and a pair of sunglasses. Younger sister Casey rocked a cozy button up sweater, leather pants, gold hoop earrings, and classic Converse sneakers for the fun family outing. In another pic, they were seen sitting alongside The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg.

Pete and Casey DavidsonPete Davidson and his sister Casey at Madison Square Garden on Dec 25, 2022. (Michael Simon/Shutterstock )

The sighting comes after rumors that Pete was on a track to a serious relationship with model Emily — only to see it fizzle out as quickly as it started. In fact, Pete and Emily were also seen courtside at a Knicks game last month in November. However, a source told HollywoodLife after the mom of one was spotted kissing artist Jack Greer that it isn’t “exclusive.”

“Emily is exploring single life, but it has no reflection on her connection with Pete,” the insider told HL EXCLUSIVELY for a December 24 report. “She thinks he’s great, she just isn’t available for a commitment right now. They’re still talking,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

morgan-wallen-sells-home-where-he-dropped-n-word-in-driveway

Morgan Wallen Sells Home Where He Dropped N-Word in Driveway

July 25, 2021
track-star-cameron-burrell’s-cause-of-death-determined

Track Star Cameron Burrell’s Cause Of Death Determined

August 14, 2021
‘a-christmas-story’-sequel:-the-first-trailer-&-everything-else-we-know-about-ralphie’s-return

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel: The First Trailer & Everything Else We Know About Ralphie’s Return

November 1, 2022