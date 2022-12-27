pete-davidson-takes-sister-casey-to-basketball-game-on-xmas-amid-emily-ratajkowski-split-rumors

View gallery

Image Credit: Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Pete Davidson isn’t wasting time feeling bad after rumors that he’s already split from Emily Ratajkowski, 31. The Saturday Night Live alum, 29, made the very best of the holidays by hanging out courtside with his sister Casey Davidson, 25, on Christmas at Madison Square Garden. In pics, Pete was his usual, casual self for the Knicks game in a black hoodie, graphic tee, and jeans paired with black sneakers. He also wore a wide smile and a pair of sunglasses. Younger sister Casey rocked a cozy button up sweater, leather pants, gold hoop earrings, and classic Converse sneakers for the fun family outing. In another pic, they were seen sitting alongside The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg.

Pete Davidson and his sister Casey at Madison Square Garden on Dec 25, 2022. (Michael Simon/Shutterstock )

The sighting comes after rumors that Pete was on a track to a serious relationship with model Emily — only to see it fizzle out as quickly as it started. In fact, Pete and Emily were also seen courtside at a Knicks game last month in November. However, a source told HollywoodLife after the mom of one was spotted kissing artist Jack Greer that it isn’t “exclusive.”

“Emily is exploring single life, but it has no reflection on her connection with Pete,” the insider told HL EXCLUSIVELY for a December 24 report. “She thinks he’s great, she just isn’t available for a commitment right now. They’re still talking,

