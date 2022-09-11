pete-davidson's-sister-casey-pays-tribute-to-their-dad-on-9/11

How Pete Davidson Brought His Real-Life Trauma to New Flick

On the 21st anniversary of 9/11, Pete Davidson‘s sister Casey Davidson shared an emotional tribute to their dad Scott Davidson, who lost his life in the terrorist attacks.

“This year more then ever I wish you could be here,” she wrote on Instagram Sept. 11, along with a black-and-white photograph of her wearing Scott’s firefighter uniform. “We miss you, we celebrate you and we remember you every day. Proud to be your caseygirl.”

The 33-year was one of the many first responders killed in the line of duty on that fateful day back in 2001. Casey was just 3 years old at the time of her dad’s death, while Pete was 7.

The Saturday Night Live alum was profoundly affected by the loss, telling the The New York Times in 2019 the tragedy was “overwhelming” and that he ended up acting out in school as a result of the trauma.

Pete, 28, later turned his pain into a passion project, writing and starring in his film The King Of Staten Island, which is a semi-autobiographical story that follows his journey of dealing with the death of his father.

Speaking to E! News in June 2020, Pete shared that he wanted to take an honest approach when telling his story.

“It’s pretty transparent as I could be,” he told E! News. “We really wanted to follow this family and tragedy and how it affected them. And we wanted to show how you could overcome tragedy through life experiences.”

Recognizing how therapeutic The King of Staten Island was for him,

