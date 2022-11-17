pete-davidson-reveals-kim-kardashian's-“excuse”-to-not-give-her-number

Khloe Turned Down Met Gala & Kim Reaches 118 Pounds

Pete Davidson has arrived.

The Saturday Night Live alum made his first in-person appearance on Hulu’s The Kardashians during the Nov. 17 episode of season two.

While Kim and Pete are no longer together, the episode took viewers through the then-couple’s date night at the 2022 Met Gala—which was rather nostalgic for Pete, who asked for Kim’s number at the Met the year prior in 2021. It may have been bittersweet nostalgia as Pete explained in the episode that Kim didn’t actually give him her digits that night.

Pete said to Kim during the episode, “Remember when I asked for your number at the last Met and you pretended that you couldn’t give it to me because you had gloves on?”

Kim replied, “I know. Will you ask me again this time? I don’t have gloves on.”

Looking back on Kim’s answer, Pete continued, “It was actually the nicest excuse ever. I knew it was an excuse, but I remember being in the car being like, ‘Wow, she knows how to, like, make someone feel really good about themselves.’ I thought that was really sweet.”

Kim noted, “Aww. Had only I had known.”

Flash forward to 2022 and Pete was by Kim’s side as her date for the fashion-forward event, days after they made their red-carpet debut at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. As seen in the episode, Pete noted that he would have preferred their red-carpet debut be getting slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards but, as Pete put it, “to each his own.”

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The episode marked Pete’s official debut on The Kardashians.

