Pete Davidson Recalls Kim Kardashian Rejecting Him At Met Gala 1 Month Before They Started Dating

November 17, 2022
Weeks before Kim Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live and met her future boyfriend, Pete Davidson, the reality star denied his advances when they both attended the 2021 Met Gala. The former couple discussed the situation while getting ready for the 2022 Met Gala on the Nov. 17 episode of The Kardashians. As they prepared to have their big red carpet moment at the event, Pete recalled their encounter at the previous Met Gala in September 2021.

“Remember when I asked for your number at the last Met and you pretended you couldn’t give it to me because you were wearing gloves?” Pete asked Kim, referring to her head-to-toe covered Balenciaga outfit at the 2021 Met. Kim clearly felt bad for rejecting Pete and said, “Will you ask me again? I don’t have gloves on now.”

kim kardashian pete davidsonKim and Pete at the 2022 Met Gala. (ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA)

Pete assured Kim that the gloves were the “nicest excuse” ever and she told him it wasn’t an excuse. Luckily, he took the rejection in stride. “I remember being in the car like, ‘Wow, she knows how to make someone feel really good about themselves,’” Pete admitted. “I thought that was really sweet. You’re like, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t give you my number, I have gloves on.’” Kim responded, “Aw, if only I had known!” The two went on to start dating just weeks later in October 2021, although they ended up breaking up the following July.

kim karadshian pete davidsonKim and Pete separately at the 2021 Met Gala.  » Read Full Article

