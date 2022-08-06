pete-davidson-spotted-playing-basketball-in-1st-photos-after-split-from-kim-kardashian

View gallery

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

It looks like Pete Davidson was in the mood for a bit of a distraction after he split with Kim Kardashian earlier this week. In the first photos of the Saturday Night Live comedian since the breakup was announced, Pete was spotted playing basketball on the set of his new film ‘Wizards’ in Australia on Friday, August 5, as seen here. Pete rocked a pair of shorts and went shirtless for the round of b-ball, showing off his numerous tattoos — including the initials of Kim and her kids he got during their 9-month romance.

Pete Davidson was spotted for the first time since his split with Kim Kardashian. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

A video of Pete obtained by DailyMail also shows him horsing around with the movie’s production crew on the makeshift basketball court. Despite the end of his relationship with Kim being quite fresh, an insider to the outlet said Pete “looked relaxed, like he didn’t have a care in the world.” The source added, “He was just chilling and shooting hoops.”

The King of Staten Island actor has been in Australia for the past few weeks shooting the Orlando Bloom vehicle and he has apparently made quite the impression on the crew, as the source went on to say Pete is “so laid back and cool, everyone likes working with him.” He also scored points with production when he came up with the idea for the basketball break!

