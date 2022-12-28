pete-davidson-&-emily-ratajkowski-reportedly-split-after-brief-‘fling’:-they’re-in-‘friends-zone’

View gallery

All good things must come to an end as they say! Model Emily Ratajkowski, 31, and Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, 29, have reportedly split after dating for just over one month, per Page Six. “Their fling has moved into the friends zone,” a source told the outlet. Despite the split, the two actors are reportedly OK with it as it’s, “fine with both of them.” HollywoodLife reached out to reps for both, but did not receive an immediate response.

The duo, who reportedly called it quits, began dating in Nov. of this year following Pete’s split from SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian, 42, in Aug. and Emily’s divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in Sept. Emrata and Pete were spotted on a date night in New York City on Nov. 16, as the two were spotted inside a Brooklyn apartment building. Later, on Nov. 27, Em and the 29-year-old attended a Knicks game together and sat courtside near actor Ben Stiller and singer Jordin Sparks.

Em and Pete’s reported breakup comes just three days after a source confirmed to HollywoodLife that they were “not exclusive” during their romance. “Emily is exploring single life, but it has no reflection on her connection with Pete,” the insider said. “She thinks he’s great, she just isn’t available for a commitment right now.

