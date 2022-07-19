Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

North West, 9, & Penelope Disick, 10, Hand Wash A Range Rover In Adorable TikTok Video

July 19, 2022
north-west,-9,-&-penelope-disick,-10,-hand-wash-a-range-rover-in-adorable-tiktok-video
Written by
0

View gallery

Kourtney Kardashian her daughter Penelope Disick and niece North West walking around Central Park with Simon HuckPictured: Penelope Disick,North West,Kourtney KardashianPenelope DisickNorth WestSimon HuckRef: SPL1654915 040218 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights

Kourtney Kardashian her daughter Penelope Disick and niece North West walking around Central Park with Simon HuckPictured: Penelope Disick,North West,Kourtney KardashianPenelope DisickNorth WestSimon HuckRef: SPL1654915 040218 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights

North West and Penelope Disick wear bunny ears as they take a picture with the Easter Bunny at Underwood Family Farms Pictured: North West and Penelope Disick,North West Penelope Disick Ref: SPL1251129 220316 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Image Credit: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

Get ready for a “Wash Your Car” trend to take off on TikTok after this. North West and Penelope Disick turned what would usually be a dull and drab chore – washing a Range Rover – into a bit of summer fun. In the video posted on July 17 to the account run by Penelope, 10, and her mother, Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope and North, 9, join a third friend and scrub down one of the Kardashians’ many cars. From there, it gets a bit crazy.

Set to “Lights” by Em1r, the three girls get wet and wild with a hose as they clean down the expensive vehicle. Presumably, Kourtney, 43, was on camera duty, catching every bit of action as North whipped the rose around like a lasso, and Penelope got atop the hood of the car to make sure it was squeaky clean.

@pandkourt

Car wash

♬ Lights – Em1r

This trip to the car wash comes days after Penelope celebrated her tenth Birthday. Kourt threw a pink-themed birthday pool party to commemorate this momentous occasion, which included heart-shaped balloons, waffles, pool floats, and a water slide. “I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady,” Kourtney wrote afterward. “She makes me so, so proud every day, and [she] brings so much joy to my world. Happy 10th Birthday, my Penelope.”

Penelope, Kim, North, and Kourt (Philippe Blet/Shutterstock)

Penelope’s father, Scott Disick,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

​why-kourtney-kardashian-‘only-wanted’-grandma-mj-with-her-at-santa-barbara-wedding

​Why Kourtney Kardashian ‘Only Wanted’ Grandma MJ With Her At Santa Barbara Wedding

May 18, 2022
john-mulaney-&-kenan-thompson-bring-the-laughs-in-subway-themed-musical-sketch-on-‘snl’

John Mulaney & Kenan Thompson Bring The Laughs In Subway Themed Musical Sketch On ‘SNL’

February 27, 2022
‘teen-mom:-young-&-pregnant’:-kayla-reveals-luke-cheated-on-her-while-she-was-pregnant

‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’: Kayla Reveals Luke Cheated On Her While She Was Pregnant

November 2, 2021