patrick-dempsey-shocks-with-platinum-blonde-hair-makeover-at-d23-expo:-before-&-after-photos

Image Credit: Rossella Papetti/AGF/Shutterstock

Mr. McDreamy has a new look! Patrick Dempsey, 56, wowed the crowd at the D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event on Friday, Sept. 9 with a brand new platinum blonde hairdo. He stood out on stage as he received a Disney Legends award to kick off the exposition in a light gray double-breasted suit that seemed to bring out the silver undertones in his hair. His bold new look could be seen closer up as he got his hands molded and completed the process of becoming a Disney Legend, as seen in the photo below.

patrick dempsey disney legend !! pic.twitter.com/bF8BeCg1rN

— jeannie (@shepscrvb) September 9, 2022

The new ‘do is for his role in Michael Mann’s Ferrari, in which he plays PieroTaruffi, an Italian racecar driver who was at the peak of his career in the mid-1900s. Speaking of his look at the expo, Patrick told Variety that his hair will be blonde for “a few more months” and that he thinks “it’s great”. He also opened up about people’s mixed reactions to his nearly-white hair color. “It’s fun to do something different and you know, unfortunately or fortunately, I’m known for my hair, so this has really jacked up a lot of people. They don’t know how to embrace it. Either they love it or they hate it,” he noted.

Patrick also confirmed that blondes do have more fun than brunettes. “I have to tell you, it’s true,” he smiled. “I’m in Italy driving racecars so I can’t complain,” he added,

