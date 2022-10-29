Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Paris, Prince & Blanket Jackson Pay Tribute To 40th Anniversary Of Dad Michael’s ‘Thriller’ With Themed Party

October 29, 2022
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Paris Hilton attends the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos)

Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

What’s Halloween without a little “Thriller?!” Paris Jackson and her brothers, Prince & Blanket Jackson, threw a bash in honor of the 40th anniversary of the 1982 album, which was brought to life by their late father, the King of Pop Michael Jackson. The famous siblings hosted the star-studded affair outside of Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 28.

Paris Jackson dressed up for her Halloween bash in honor of her father, Michael Jackson. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Paris showed off her love of The Lord of the Rings movies by dressing up as one of the Black Riders, the evil henchmen on horseback, except Paris was sans horse. She still managed to look incredibly gorgeous even underneath the layered costume! The singer even shared some shots of the wardrobe to her Instagram Stories.

The American Horror Stories actress had some heavy competition in the costume department, though, with Vanessa Hudgens stealing the spotlight as a character from the 2010 Natalie Portman/Mila Kunis vehicle Black Swan.

Meanwhile, Prince was hilarious dressed up as Mario from Super Mario Kart, while his girlfriend Molly Schirmang was adorable as Princess Peach, according to JustJared. Blanket, in a very rare appearance, was sporting a black hoodie and black hat for his outfit to the shindig.

Prince and Blanket Jackson hit the red carpet at their Thriller party. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Last year, Prince, who was only 12 when his father Michael died in 2009,

