Paris Hilton, Emily Ratajkowski & Hadid Sisters Rule Versace Runway At Milan Fashion Week: Photos

September 23, 2022
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Paris Hilton , Emily Ratajkowski, and Bella & Gigi Hadid are each in a class by themselves. So when the powerhouse models took to the Versace runway during Milan Fashion Week on September 23, it was almost too much “girlboss” for one show! In pics, Paris was seen looking completely at home in a glittery pink, plunging mini dress and matching short veil. Naturally, the pink princess, 41, paired the look with Barbiecore hot pink stilettos, a star necklace, and lace fingerless gloves. It was a look that strikingly resembled her “carnival” pink post-wedding dress from her November nuptials to Carter Reum

Bella Hadid Bella Hadid (Shutterstock)

New mom Emrata, 31, looked edgier in a black leather mini skirt, zippered biker jacket, and mile-high platform boots. She accessorized with statement hoops and a large matching handbag. Gigi, 27, slayed in a mysterious look, modeling a jagged black cutout midi dress with a hood, gold earrings, dramatically smokey eyes, and strappy platform shoes. Finally, Bella walked the runway in a purple, lingerie inspired high-low wedding dress with purple platform shoes. Her veil covered her face, and the regal-hued, lace embellished dress appeared to be wrinkled for effect.

Emily Ratajkowski

Not to be outdone, Donatella Versace herself appeared on the runway wearing a cutout midi dress in her signature, fashion-staple black. Each of the celebrity icons in the show seems to have recently emerged from major personal life events. Emily gave birth to her first child, 18 month old Sylvester Apollo Bear, in March of 2021, and has since split from his father Sebastian Bear-McClard in July,

