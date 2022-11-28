Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

16th Anniversary of Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears Pic

November 28, 2022
16th-anniversary-of-paris-hilton,-lindsay-lohan-and-britney-spears-pic
Written by
0

Paris Hilton’s Best Boss Moments Are NEXT LEVEL

Paris Hilton is reminiscing on one of the mid-aughts’ most iconic photos. 

The Simple Life star commemorated the 16th anniversary of the paparazzi snap featuring herself, Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan in her car—with the heiress behind the wheel—outside the Beverly Hills Hotel. 

In a Nov. 28 tweet, Paris posted the 2006 photo, writing, “16 years ago this happened and the ‘Holy Trinity’ was born. #Sliving @BritneySpears @LindsayLohan.” 

Followers chimed in on the fun with one user saying, “Changed my life,” and another commenting, “Love it and love the picture. I remember that.”

Paris’ latest comments on the infamous photo comes one year after she shared the backstory on an 2021 episode of her iHeartRadio podcast This Is Paris in 2021.

“That was a night that Britney and I went out, and we were at the Beverly Hills Hotel, at our friend’s party, and we decided to leave to go home,” she explained to her co-host Hunter March. “We were walking to the car and all of as suddenly got swarmed by a tons of paparazzi.”

She added, “Just as we got to the car, that’s when Lindsay came up. It was kind of awkward because we were having some drama.”

The Paris in Love star further revealed exactly what was going on between her and the Mean Girls actress at the time, noting that while the photo was being taken photographers were asking about the rumor that Paris had hit and spilled a drink on Lindsay. As Lindsay approached the car, the DJ recalled that she told the paparazzi to ask the Freaky Friday star.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

britney-spears'-proposed-conservator-will-audit-jamie-for-alleged-wrongdoing

Britney Spears' Proposed Conservator Will Audit Jamie for Alleged Wrongdoing

August 6, 2021
'american-pickers'-star-mike-wolfe-dating-leticia-cline-after-divorce

'American Pickers' Star Mike Wolfe Dating Leticia Cline After Divorce

July 9, 2021
see-chris-evans-and-alba-baptista-confirm-romance-in-pda-photo

See Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Confirm Romance in PDA Photo

November 11, 2022