16th-anniversary-of-paris-hilton,-lindsay-lohan-and-britney-spears-pic

Paris Hilton’s Best Boss Moments Are NEXT LEVEL

Paris Hilton is reminiscing on one of the mid-aughts’ most iconic photos.

The Simple Life star commemorated the 16th anniversary of the paparazzi snap featuring herself, Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan in her car—with the heiress behind the wheel—outside the Beverly Hills Hotel.

In a Nov. 28 tweet, Paris posted the 2006 photo, writing, “16 years ago this happened and the ‘Holy Trinity’ was born. #Sliving @BritneySpears @LindsayLohan.”

Followers chimed in on the fun with one user saying, “Changed my life,” and another commenting, “Love it and love the picture. I remember that.”

Paris’ latest comments on the infamous photo comes one year after she shared the backstory on an 2021 episode of her iHeartRadio podcast This Is Paris in 2021.

“That was a night that Britney and I went out, and we were at the Beverly Hills Hotel, at our friend’s party, and we decided to leave to go home,” she explained to her co-host Hunter March. “We were walking to the car and all of as suddenly got swarmed by a tons of paparazzi.”

She added, “Just as we got to the car, that’s when Lindsay came up. It was kind of awkward because we were having some drama.”

The Paris in Love star further revealed exactly what was going on between her and the Mean Girls actress at the time, noting that while the photo was being taken photographers were asking about the rumor that Paris had hit and spilled a drink on Lindsay. As Lindsay approached the car, the DJ recalled that she told the paparazzi to ask the Freaky Friday star.

» Read Full Article