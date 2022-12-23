pamela-anderson-reveals-why-she-‘has-no-intention’-of-watching-her-netflix-documentary

View gallery

Image Credit: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Pamela Anderson is ready to share her full story with fans in her intimate new documentary Pamela, A Love Story — but she won’t be watching it herself. “The documentary I haven’t seen – and have no intention of seeing,” she confirmed in an interview to Vanity Fair. The film includes content from her own personal archives, including plenty of never before seen videos and photos from her past romances, work projects like Baywatch and her Broadway Chicago run, as well as children Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 24.

Pamela Anderson says she won’t be watching her new Netflix documentary. (Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA)

“I gave full access to my archives and diaries, and hope that it makes sense to somebody,” she also told the Conde Nast publication. “I hope that my story inspires people to have a great f***ing time and not worry so much,” she added pointedly.

The documentary, directed by Mike White, was confirmed last March via Instagram shortly after Hulu’s Pam & Tommy streamed. In a letter, the British Columbia native described herself as “not a victim, but a survivor, alive to tell the real story.” Beyond the film, the animal activist and philanthropist will also release a memoir called Love, Pamela.

The Hulu series specifically focused on her relationship with ex-husband Tommy Lee and the events surrounding the theft, sale and eventual publication of her private sex videos with the Mötley Crüe drummer.

