reese-witherspoon-proves-her-genes-are-strong-with-photo-of-her-3-kids

Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe’s Son Is Dad’s Twin!

Yes, we know we talk a lot about how the actress’ kids Ava Phillippe, 23, Deacon Phillippe, 19, and Tennessee Toth, 10, look just like her. But, in our defense, she keeps presenting us with more and more evidence.

Take, for instance, her latest snap. On Christmas, the Legally Blonde alum shared a glimpse inside her family’s holiday celebrations with a sweet picture of her brood gathered around the fireplace. (Quick refresher: She shares Ava and Deacon with ex Ryan Phillippe. Reese and husband Jim Toth are parents to Tennessee.) While Deacon wore a casual sweater and Tennessee put on a hoodie, Ava glowed in a festive green shirt. To complete the look, she tied her pigtail braids in red ribbon.

And in another snap, the trio are seen in front of the Christmas tree, this time joined by Reese and husband Jim. And simply put, it’s like looking at quadruplets—and Jim.

“Wishing all of YOU a very Merry Christmas,” she wrote alongside the Instagram, “and Happy Holidays from our family to yours!”

Want to see how more of your favorite stars are celebrating the holidays? Just keep reading…

Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth

The actress once again proved she cloned herself in a picture with her kids Ava, Deacon and Tennessee.

Ava Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe & Tennessee Toth

"Wishing all of YOU a very Merry Christmas," Reese Witherspoon captioned a sweet snap of her kids,

