gymnasts-laurie-hernandez-&-charlotte-drury-honor-second-anniversary

Charlotte Drury and Olympic medalist Laurie Hernandez paid homage to their second anniversary of being in a relationship with sweet posts. Read Charlotte’s message to her “hot date.”

These two have stuck the landing on year two of their romance.

Olympian Laurie Hernandez and fellow gymnast Charlotte Drury have confirmed their relationship by ringing in their second anniversary with touching tributes to one another.

To honor the special milestone, Laurie shared a photo of herself smiling while Charlotte kisses her on the cheek to Instagram Dec. 5. The Olympic medalist captioned the moment, “2 whole years! can u believe it!!”

As for Charlotte’s celebratory shout out, the 26-year-old—who served as an Olympic alternate at the 2020 Summer Olympics games in Tokyo—posted a few mirror selfies holding Laurie close.

“Two whole years (not counting the year I spent secretly pining after you),” she wrote on Instagram Dec. 5. “My hot date, my best friend, my favorite person. Happy anniversary bug.”

Over the past two years, both Laurie and Charlotte have captured memories together and shared them with fans, including seeing concerts together, spending time in nature and even learning that Laurie got into New York University’s coveted Tisch School of the Arts.

As seen in a TikTok shared to Laurie’s page May 31, both she and Charlotte sat by a laptop waiting to see if she got in with bated breath. At the time, Charlotte noted to Laurie, “No matter what happens, I’m so, so proud of you.” Once the acceptance was revealed, Charlotte jumped into the air, shouting, “You got in!” While Laurie threw her arms up in excitement.

