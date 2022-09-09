Menu
Olivia Wilde Slays Daisy Dukes, Cowboy Boots On LA Outing Amid ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama

September 9, 2022
Olivia Wilde stepped out into the Los Angeles heat wave on Thursday, September 8, slaying in ultra-short Daisy Dukes and a pair of black cowboy boots! In photos, which you can SEE HERE, the Tron: Legacy star, 38, paired the look with a basic white tee and a black NYU baseball cap. She carried two bags, (one a brown suede Gucci crossbody) and accessorized with a classic pair of aviator sunglasses. Olivia definitely appeared to be on the go, as her hair was still wet while she stepped into the driver’s side of a black vehicle.

The sighting comes amid rumored drama for the cast of her film Don’t Worry Darling, starring her boyfriend Harry Styles and Midsommar beauty Florence Pugh. Speculation has been put forth that Harry spit on co-star Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival, and that Florence and Olivia are feuding — all of which have been denied by the stars or their reps.

Compounding the drama is speculation that Olivia left former fiancé Jason Sudeikis, 46, for Harry, 28. Hogwash, she told Vanity Fair for their October issue. “The complete horses*** idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” she told the magazine. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. like any relationship that ends, it didn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic.

