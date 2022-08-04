Menu
Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Spotted On Rare Family Outing With Son Malcom, 8 Mos., In NYC

August 4, 2022
Gangs all here! Olivia Munn, 42, John Mulaney, 39, and their 8-month-old son Malcolm enjoyed a rare family outing in Manhattan on Thursday, August 4. The Magic Mike actress and the Saturday Night Live alum took their baby boy for a morning stroll. They looked like a perfect family of three in the Big Apple.

Olivia MunnJohn Mulaney and Olivia Munn with their son Malcolm in New York City on August 4 (Photo: JosiahW / BACKGRID)

John, who adorably pushed his young son in a stroller on their walk, wore a short-sleeved white T-shirt and a pair of shorts. He also sported a white baseball cap and white sneakers. Olivia walked beside her handsome boyfriend wearing a chic pair of beige overalls over a white crop top. The stunning brunette finished off her look with sandals and black sunglasses.

Baby Malcolm came into the world on November 24, 2021 and he’s been such a joy for John and Olivia. The couple, who started dating sometime in early 2021, and became pregnant with their first child shortly after, have been loving life as new parents. In fact, John opened up about the moment he first bonded with his son when he returned to SNL in February.

“We were in the delivery room…my girlfriend had just given birth. They put him on this warmer under this really bright light…he just looks up at the light,” John explained.

