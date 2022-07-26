Menu
Ukrainian First Lady Reveals Her Husband & Kids ‘Suffer’ Being Separated Amid Russian War

July 26, 2022
Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska gave her own emotional account of the war in Ukraine against Russia in a new interview with Voguepublished on Tuesday, July 26. As her husband President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to fight and lead Ukraine, she spoke about the toll that it took on the family for him to spend so much time away from them. “He’s having a much harder time in this regard. He suffers. And then my kids do, too, because they can’t see each other,” she told Vogue.

Zelenska opened up about how the war has separated her husband and her kids. (Photographer: Annie Leibovitz)

While it’s undoubtedly been a difficult time for the first family during Ukraine’s war against Russia, Zelenskyy spoke about how his family tries to lead. “For women and children, my wife being here sets an example. I believe that she plays a very powerful role for Ukraine, for our families, and for our women,” he told the outlet. “Like any ordinary man, I have been worried sick about [my family], about their safety. I didn’t want them to be put in danger… I’ve wanted to hug them so much. I’ve wanted to be able to touch them.”

The profile also discussed Zelenska’s initial reluctance to step into the spotlight. As Ukraine’s battle against Russia continues, she’s also been a vocal advocate for other countries sending aid. At the beginning of the war, she released a statement detailing the many atrocities happening in her home country, including children hiding in bomb shelters.

