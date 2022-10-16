old-navy-50%-off-sitewide-“giftober”-sale:-get-puffer-jackets-for-$25-&-more-fall-styles-starting-at-$11

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There’s nothing quite like a sitewide sale. Especially when you can get trendy pieces like puffer vests, baggy jeans and fuzzy shackets for half price— and no, we’re not just teasing. Old Navy is currently have 50% off deals during its “Giftober” sale for a limited time.

From super flattering denim for as low as $22, printed flannel pajamas for $12 and slip dresses perfect for the upcoming holiday season at $22, you can stock up on some fall wardrobe essentials and even get to gift shopping early.

Read on to shop some of our favorite Old Navy sale picks, from jeans, dresses, jackets and more.

Soft-Brushed Utility Shacket

Shackets are ultra comfortable and super trendy for the fall. Old Navy has plenty of shackets on sale right now, like this cream colored one that runs from sizes XS to 4X.

High-Waisted O.G. Loose Black Ripped Cut-Off Jeans

Old Navy is arguably one of the best places to shop if you need to stock up on comfortable, flattering and trendy denim at an affordable price. This pair of loose fitted black ripped cut-off jeans are currently on sale for $28.

Oversized Quilted Utility Jacket

This quilted jacket that is currently 50% off comes in so many colors and is super versatile. Pair with your favorite jeans, boots and sweater for a comfy and cozy casual look.

» Read Full Article