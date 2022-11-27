Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

North West, 9, Makes TikTok About Her ‘Long Days’ With Song Featuring Dad Kanye: Watch

November 27, 2022
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 01 Feb 2017 Kim Kardashian and kids leaving home in New York City

Thousand Oaks, CA - Kim Kardashian attends her daughter North's Basketball Game in Thousand Oaks. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 28 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kanye West & Daughter North West Were Spotted Sitting Court side At Her Basketball Game In Thousand Oaks, CA. The Two Were Seen Bonding In Between Breaks Of Her Game. 21 Oct 2022 Pictured: Kanye West & Daughter North West Were Spotted Sitting Court side At Her Basketball Game In Thousand Oaks, CA. The Two Were Seen Bonding In Between Breaks Of Her Game. Photo credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA910307_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Image Credit: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

North West gave an indirect shoutout to her dad, Kanye West, in one of her most recent solo TikTok videos. The nine-year-old showed off the various hair and beauty products she apparently uses when preparing for her “long days,” in the clip. A running shower could also be seen as the rapper’s song “Flashing Lights” played.

@kimandnorth

♬ flashing lights – jaz 🎸

North took advantage of the steamed bathroom mirror by tracing a heart on it with her finger and at one point, she appeared to be using scissors to open something, in the video. A hanging white robe was also spotted and the content seemed to be inspired by some of her mom, Kim Kardashian‘s own product-filled videos.

Some of North’s following videos showed her wearing the robe and using some of the products, including undereye moisturizing patches and a lip moisturizer on her face. She busted some moves in one of the clips and seemed like she was having a great time. In another video, the mini me featured her mom Kim and they acted out lyrics from the song “Why You Asking All Them Questions” by Spoken Reasons.

@kimandnorth

♬ Why You Asking All Them Questions – Spoken Reasons

On Nov. 26, North and Kim also gained traction with a video that showed the SKIMS founder doing her daughter’s hair. North then suddenly pulled away and playfully started telling her famous mom off. “Don’t Play With It” by Lola Brooke featuring Billy B played over the video,

