north-west,-9,-shares-her-super-extensive-morning-&-nighttime-beauty-routine:-video

Somebody’s been watching mom! Kim Kardashian‘s daughter North West, 9, took a cue from her SKKN maven mama, 42, and posted her very own step by step morning and evening beauty routine. In a 45 second video clip posted to TikTok on Friday, November 11, North woke up from a pillow to walk to her bright, airy bathroom, where she brushed her teeth and launched right into a rigorous morning-to-night SKKN skincare routine with several products. North rocked a black graphic tee and white headband to keep her hair out of her face, which she also put into high ponytails. In the background, a sped-up version of Aaliyah‘s “Are You That Somebody” played.

@kimandnorth

Getting ready

♬ Are You That Somebody – Basically nightcore

North then flat ironed her hair into a cute long, straight hairstyle, and moved into the bedroom and closet, where she picked through an impressive variety of black clothes and graphic tees before opting for an all-black look, much like the ones her dad Kanye West, 45, favors. Many of Kim and North’s 9.2 million followers were thrilled — the video had racked up over one and a half million likes by the time it had been online for a day, indicating that North is definitely an influencer in her own right.

Kim’s eldest daughter of four, an ever-emerging young fashionista, has been showing such an aptitude for all things beauty and fashion from a young age.

