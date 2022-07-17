nordstrom-anniversary-sale-home-deals:-save-big-on-exclusive-candle-sets-from-jo-malone,-diptyque-&-more

Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially on, and until the sale ends on July 31, we’ll be bringing you all the best deals you should be shopping. In case you missed it, we’ve already broken down all the can’t-miss beauty deals, as well as some activewear finds you’ll want to add to your bag ASAP.

Now, we’ve got all the best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals on home goods.

The anniversary sale’s home section is divided into several categories: bath, bedding, candles and diffusers, electronics, home decor, tabletop and kitchen, and luggage and travel. Each category features a great selection of products from shopper-fave brands like Barefoot Dreams, Diptyque, UGG, Jo Malone, Dagne Dover and Tumi.

While every category is worth shopping, we highly recommend checking out all the amazing deals on candles and diffusers. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, the retailer is offering limited edition value gift sets that you can’t find anywhere else. The sets are so good, you can score some luxurious candles from Diptyque for $27 a piece. But those aren’t the only great discounts!

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite home deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022.

