nordstrom-anniversary-sale-fall-must-have-styles-starting-at-$10

Whether it’s the best styles to add to your work wardrobe, deals under $35, or affordable shoe finds, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale always delivers. But our favorite part about this sale? It always happens at the perfect time of year when we’re starting to think about our fall wardrobes. Now is the perfect time to stock up on the trendiest styles for the upcoming changing weather.

This fall, we expect to see trending preppy styles, cargo pants, light-wash baggy jeans, and chic long dresses reigning supreme. Nordstrom is helping us prepare by putting all of these styles on sale so we can stay on-trend this fall. No more “I have nothing to wear” because we’ve rounded up 16 styles that are on sale now at Nordstrom.

Scroll below for the perfect jeans, sweaters, and maxi dresses from brands like Free People, Reformation, and more with prices starting at just $10.

BP. High Waist Straight Leg Cargo Jeans

Cargo pants are trending, and they’re here to stay for fall. Get your hands on these adorable ones now while they’re on sale.

BP. Retro Oversize Cotton Blend Cardigan

You’re going to want to hop on the preppy trend this fall, as it’s going to be everywhere.

