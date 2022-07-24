nordstrom-anniversary-sale-2022:-best-under-$25-deals-on-kids'-clothing-&-baby-gear

Nordstrom

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Over the past couple of weeks we’ve been bringing you all the best deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022. Whether you’re looking to stock up on new boots and jeans for fall or score a great deal on makeup and skincare, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has something for everyone. If you have kids to shop for, we’ve rounded up all the can’t-miss deals you’ll want to shop today.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has over 600 amazing deals on girls’ and boys’ fashion, baby clothing, shoes and baby gear. There’s a wide range of products and prices from $5 essentials to a premium stroller set from Nuna. If you’re on a budget, you can find some really cute finds for under $50 like this pair of UGG slippers for $40 or these Hunter rainboots for $40 as well. But those aren’t the only great deals you find find.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite under $25 deals on kids’ clothing and baby gear at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Check those out below.

Tucker + Tate 6-Pack Active Quarter Socks

According to recent reviews, these socks from Tucker + Tate are perfect. One reviewer wrote, “My kids love these socks and they are picky about socks!

» Read Full Article