‘Idol’s Noah Thompson & HunterGirl Tease Potential Duet As They Kick Off Co-Headlining Tour (Exclusive)

November 2, 2022
NOAH THOMPSON

American Idol fans have a chance to see Noah Thompson and HunterGirl perform on the same stage once again! The singing competition show favorites kicked off their co-headlining tour on October 27th in Columbus, OH, and sat down on the HollywoodLife Podcast to discuss their skyrocketing careers! “What I’ve gotten to do already has been so thrilling. I’ve had a blast,” Noah told HL in an EXCLUSIVE podcast interview. “We just both are so grateful that we get to go on tour and do that. There’s no other person I want to do that with than Hunter. We became best friends on that show and we’re going to just have a blast out on the road together.”

The season 20 runner-up added, “It’s been insane! I got to open for Justin Moore, and that was such a cool moment for me, my first arena show.” HunterGirl revealed she thought back to “this time last year” when she was auditioning to be on American Idol, and what a 180 her life has taken since. “Getting to have that moment, just standing there on stage, thinking ‘oh my gosh, getting to singe my original songs on a stage, open up for Justin Moore, artists that I’ve loved since I was little… all of these opportunities came just because of taking a chance,” she told HL.

While HunterGirl and Noah just separately released their own singles, the friends did tease a potential collab one day.

