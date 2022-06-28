Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Noah Cyrus Sizzles In Tiny String Bikini Top On Walk With Boyfriend In LA

June 28, 2022
noah-cyrus-sizzles-in-tiny-string-bikini-top-on-walk-with-boyfriend-in-la
Written by
0

View gallery

Sofia Richie Scott Disick and Sofia Richie out and about, Miami Beach, USA - 23 Sep 2017 Scott Disick new girlfriend Sofia Richie in a skimpy red bikini top taking a walk by the beach in Miami

Sherman Oaks, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Vanessa Hudgens and bestie GG Magree joined a friend in Sherman Oaks while on a coffee run. Pictured: Vanessa Hudgens BACKGRID USA 26 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Dua Lipa hits the beach in a crocheted bikini after opening

Image Credit: GP/MEGA

Noah Cyrus tried to beat the heat of Los Angeles on June 27 by taking to the streets in a brown triangle bikini top and a pair of black baggy sweats. The 22-year-old paired the laid-back look with black slides and carried a blue-gray hoodie in her right arm. The “July” singer kept cool by hydrating with mineral water and a Hailey Bieber Strawberry Smoothie from the California-based health-food store, Erewhon. She was photographed walking alongside her boyfriend, who was wearing a Pink Floyd tee, black skinny jeans, and black boots.

Noah CyrusNoah Cyrus carried a water bottle and smoothie as she walked in Los Angeles with her beau (Photo: GP/MEGA)

The youngest child of Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus was spotted the same day she announced both good and bad news about her upcoming debut album, The Hardest Part. First, she announced the 10-song track list on the album. “i’m so proud of each song and am so honored to share a duet with the one and only Benjamin Gibbard on this record … i’ve been a huge fan since i was a kid,” she gushed. Then, she announced a “tincy wincy minor issue”: her album release date has been pushed back due to “manufacturing delays”. After announcing the new date would be September 16, she concluded, “i love u all and thank u for supporting me and staying with me all these years – it’s still the beginning!!! the first album IS almost yours and I can’t wait for you to have it.”

Noah CyrusNoah Cyrus appeared to be make-up free during her outing (Photo: GP/MEGA)

Noah has been promoting her album all year,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

gladys-knight,-patti-labelle-is-the-next-verzuz-battle

Gladys Knight, Patti Labelle Is The Next Verzuz Battle

September 8, 2020
if-your-back-&-feet-hurt,-these-viral-tiktok-acupuncture-sandals-will-relieve-pain-for-just-$30

If Your Back & Feet Hurt, These Viral TikTok Acupuncture Sandals Will Relieve Pain For Just $30

March 11, 2021

Celebrity Behind The Scenes Video with Justin Baldoni

June 15, 2016