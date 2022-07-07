Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Nicki Minaj Cozies Up To Kenneth Petty In New Photos After He’s Sentenced To Probation

July 7, 2022
nicki-minaj-cozies-up-to-kenneth-petty-in-new-photos-after-he’s-sentenced-to-probation
Written by
0

View gallery

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend FENDI Prints On, held at FENDI, Beverly Hills, CA #FENDIPrintsOn #FFSeries @Fendi FENDI Prints On, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Oct 2019

Weehawken, NJ - *EXCLUSIVE* - The music industry's 'Queen of Rap' Nicki Minaj is seen leaving a late-night studio session with her hubby Kenneth Petty and their newborn baby in Weehawken, New Jersey. Pictured: Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty BACKGRID USA 17 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ROKA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Malibu, CA - 'Queen' of rap, Nicki Minaj is seen keeping a low profile as she and her husband Kenneth Petty step out for a late-night dinner date at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty BACKGRID USA 8 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Nicki Minaj subtly showed support to her husband, Kenneth Petty, after he was sentenced to three years probation on July 6. The rapper took to Instagram to share two rare photos of Kenneth and the pair’s son, who is only know publicly as ‘Papa Bear.’ In the first pic, Papa Bear sits on Kenneth’s shoulders, with both of them staring straight into the camera. In the second pic, Nicki joins her guys, cozying up to Kenneth from behind and showing off long, purple locks.

The post came just hours after Kenneth was sentenced in Los Angeles. He received three years probation and a year of home detention after pleading guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in California, according to CBS News. He will also reportedly have to pay a $55,000 fine.

Kenneth was convicted of first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in the mid 1990s, long before he and Nicki got together. After spending time in a New York prison for the crime, he was required to register as a sex offender in the state. His sentence required that he register as a sex offender in any state that he moved to in the future.

nicki minaj kenneth pettyNicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty at the Marc Jacobs show. ( Broadimage/Shutterstock)

In November 2019, Kenneth ran into some legal trouble during a traffic stop in Los Angeles. When police ran his license, they discovered that he did not register as a sex offender in California, despite previously moving there with Nicki. He was arrested at the time,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

nelly-and-luda-join-together-for-the-next-‘verzuz’-battle

Nelly And Luda Join Together For The Next ‘Verzuz’ Battle

May 11, 2020
mary-cosby-of-‘rhoslc’-says-she’s-not-attracted-to-black-men

Mary Cosby Of ‘RHOSLC’ Says She’s Not Attracted To Black Men

February 23, 2021
barack-obama's-hbcu-speech-was-perfect-with-dad-jokes

Barack Obama's HBCU Speech Was Perfect With Dad Jokes

May 17, 2020