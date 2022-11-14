nick-carter-cuddles-his-3-children-following-aaron-carter's-death

Just over a week after the death of his brother Aaron Carter, Nick Carter posted a sweet pic of himself snuggling with his kids following the end of the European leg of the Backstreet Boys’ tour.

Nick Carter Mourns Brother Aaron Carter’s Death

There’s no place like home.

Returning to the United States after the Backstreet Boys‘ European tour, Nick Carter soaked up some quality time with his three kids. In a sweet snap posted to Instagram on Nov. 13, the “I Want It That Way” singer is seen snuggling up in bed next to his son Odin, 6, and daughters Saoirse, 3, and 19 month-old Pearl, who he shares with wife Lauren Kitt Carter. He captioned the adorable snap, “After being away for so long. It just feels good to be back with them.”

Nick’s warm homecoming comes a little more than a week after the tragic death of his younger brother Aaron Carter. The former child star, 34, was found dead Nov. 5 in his home in Lancaster, Calif. No cause of death has been revealed yet. The following day, Nick expressed his grief in an emotional post on social media.

“My heart has been broken today,” he wrote Nov. 6, along with throwback photos of the siblings. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

Nick continued, “I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know.

