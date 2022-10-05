nick-cannon-takes-abby-de-la-rosa-on-“unforgettable”-beachy-babymoon

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa took a babymoon to a tropical retreat. Learn about their trip that Abby is “beyond grateful” for.

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His Third With Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa recently had their toes in the sand.

The pair took a tropical trip to a seaside location in honor of Abby’s pregnancy, which she announced back in June.

“Been on [do not disturb] the last few days,” Abby wrote on her Oct. 4 Instagram Stories, before sharing a special note that was delivered on the trip. “Happy Babymoon,” the letter began. “Congratulations on your new baby! We wish you enjoy your stay to the fullest.”

It appears they did make the most of their stay, as the vacay featured breakfast by the water, fireworks and time at the beach. But Abby didn’t just post snaps of their itinerary, the DJ also penned messages of reflection.

“Walking through this new journey called life with my whole heart,” she wrote in her Stories. “I don’t know what tomorrow brings but I’m open to the wonderful blessings life has in store.”

Abby gave Nick a sweet shoutout: “I am beyond grateful for you. Thank you for the most unforgettable experience.”

Abby’s pregnancy comes almost a year after she welcomed 16-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Nick. On June 3, she broke the news that she was expecting again by posting a photo of herself posing with balloons that spelled “BABY.” However, Abby has not confirmed the paternity of her child on the way.

Instagram

Nick is also dad to 1-week-old Rise Messiah;

» Read Full Article