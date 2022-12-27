nick-cannon-dresses-as-santa-on-christmas-to-visit-6-month-old-son-legendary-love

View gallery

Nick Cannon has taken upon the role of “St. Nick” quite literally! The 42-year-old serial father was seen bonding with one of his youngest children, 5-month-old Legendary Love, with girlfriend Bre Tiesi, 31. In a pic you can SEE HERE via PEOPLE, Bre took to Instagram on Sunday, December 25, to share a pic of the Wild N Out star and his son rocking matching Santa hats, and Nick wearing a full Santa suit with beard! “Ol saint @nickcannon,” she captioned the snap. She also shared a short carousel of three pics, in which all three wore matching plaid Christmas PJs while posing in front of a gorgeous white fireplace and Christmas tree.

In one pic, mother and son snuggled up to kiss Nick’s cheeks, while Nick and the precious tot both wore Santa hats again. “Wishing you all a very Ncredible and legendary Christmas,” she captioned the pics, alongside celebratory Santa themed emojis. “What a year! So thankful for my boys I love you so much! @nickcannon @legendarylovecannon.”

Many of the Selling Sunset star’s 531K followers were delighted with the peek into one branch of Nick’s rather large family life, and took to the comments section to react. “Merry Christmas to an Ncredible family,” quipped one fan, while another commented, “Of allllll the Cannon babies he is the cutest one!!! So so adorable.” “This is so beautiful! Merry Christmas to such a beautiful family,” gushed a third.

