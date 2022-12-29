Menu
Abby De La Rosa Thanks Nick Cannon For Playing Piano 6 Weeks After Giving Birth To Daughter

December 28, 2022
Nick Cannon 'The Masked Singer' TV show premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Dec 2018

Los Angeles, CA - Brittany Bell, Powerful Queen Cannon, Nick Cannon and Golden Cannon at the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Christmas Feed-the-Homeless Event in Los Angeles. Pictured: Brittany Bell, Powerful Queen Cannon, Nick Cannon and Golden Cannon BACKGRID USA 23 DECEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Los Angeles, CA - Brittany Bell, Powerful Queen Cannon, Nick Cannon and Golden Cannon at the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Christmas Feed-the-Homeless Event in Los Angeles. Pictured: Brittany Bell, Powerful Queen Cannon, Nick Cannon and Golden Cannon BACKGRID USA 23 DECEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock / Carlos Larios/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Nick Cannon brought the gift of music to his kids this holiday season. Abby De La Rosa took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, Dec. 25 to share a glimpse of the father of 11, 42, spending quality time with their three kids on Christmas by playing the piano for them. The couple shares a 1-month-old daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin, and twin sons, Zion and Zillion, 18 months. “Ever since I was pregnant with the twins, I’ve always asked Nick to play the piano for me on such a special day,” the model, 32, wrote over a black and white image from their first Christmas together in 2020 (seen here).

Next, she shared a sweet snapshot of Zion and Zillion on either side of the piano as she and Nick sat next to one another on the piano bench wearing Santa hats. Beautiful appeared to be in her baby sleeper off to the side. In the bottom right corner of the black and white pic, Abby added a quote: “Life is like a piano; the white keys represent happiness and the black show sadness. But as you go through life’s journey, remember that the black keys also create music.”

Nick Cannon Abby De La RosaNick Cannon Abby De La Rosa have been in an open relationship since at least 2020 (Photo: Larry Marano/Shutterstock / Carlos Larios/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

“Merry Christmas to you and yours. Hope you created your music today,” she wrote after the quote.

The jam session comes as no surprise, as Nick previously gushed that his youngest set of twins love music in an Instagram video that showed him pushing them in a stroller as they listened to Charlie “Uncle Charlie” Wilson.

