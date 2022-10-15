Menu
Nick Cannon & Brittany Bell Bring Newborn Son Rise Messiah To Son’s Basketball Game: Photos

October 14, 2022
Nick Cannon, 42, and baby mama Brittany Bell made an appearance at his son’s basketball game on Friday, October 14! The serial father was seen walking alongside Brittany, 34, in Thousand Oaks, California, where he wore head to black and pushed a stroller. He was dressed for the cold, rocking both a beanie cap and hoodie with sneakers. Brittany, who just gave birth to Nick’s 10th child Rise Messiah on September 23, held their tiny baby son as she shielded the 3-week-old infant with a gray wrap over her shoulders. She also wore a pink flannel mini dress ensemble and white sneakers as she carried the little one, who was wearing green footie leggings under his mama’s protective arm.

It’s unclear which child’s game the rapper was attending, but his twins with Mariah Carey, Moroccan and Monroe, 11, are closest in age to Kim Kardashian‘s daughter North West, 9, and Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell, 10 — and dad Kanye West was also seen at the game with North, even pausing outside to hug Nick. Nick’s Friday appearance with the infant, along with what appeared to be one of his one-year-old twins with Abby De La Rosa in the stroller, belies a year of nearly constant pregnancy and birth announcements for The Nick Cannon Show host.

Nick Cannon and LaNisha ColeNick Cannon and Brittany Bell in Thousand Oaks,  » Read Full Article

