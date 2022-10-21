netflix-adds-disclaimer-to-the-crown-trailer-description

Dame Judi Dench SLAMS The Crown as “Cruelly Unjust”

Netflix is sending out a royal proclamation.

Following blowback from figures like Dame Judi Dench and former Prime Minister Sir John Major, about the upcoming fifth season of The Crown, the streamer is making it clear that the hit series is a work of fiction.

“Inspired by real events,” the description reads on YouTube and Twitter, “This fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.”

While previous seasons’ descriptions have included similar language, none have included the word “fictional.”

The move follows high-profile backlash to the fifth season, which is premiering nearly two months to the day after the Queen’s Sept. 8 death. In a letter to U.K. publication The Times on Oct. 19, Dench slammed the show as “crude sensationalism.” The Oscar-winning actress pointed to one rumored scene in particular as an example of this, which reportedly shows then-Prince Charles (Dominic West) attempting to convince then-Prime Minister Major (Jonny Lee Miller) to persuade Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) to abdicate the throne.

“Given some of the wounding suggestions apparently contained in the new series—that King Charles plotted for his mother to abdicate, for example, or once suggested his mother’s parenting was so deficient that she might have deserved a jail sentence,” Dench wrote, “this is both cruelly unjust to the individuals and damaging to the institution they represent.”

Major himself criticized the depiction of himself in the series,

